RESIDENTS in Kepnock may experience water interruptions tomorrow, Thursday, June 26.

Bundaberg Regional Council said the outage would be between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The affected area will be on Sydney St between Kepnock Rd and Lewis St.

The interruption is because of essential maintenance to the water network, a council spokesman said.