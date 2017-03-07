Neighbour ran over man's face after fight, court told

ON TRIAL: Daniel John Wilson today appeared in Bundaberg District Court for the first day of his trial for allegedly running over neighbour John King in a four-wheel-drive.

A BUNDABERG man says he remembers a wheel spinning on the side of his head before passing out after he was run over.

Daniel John Wilson today appeared in Bundaberg District Court accused of running over neighbour John King in a four-wheel-drive.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed on Haylocks Rd, Pine Creek, on February 5 last year.

Crown prosecutor Brendan White said Wilson ran over Mr King after a fight on the road.

Mr White said they came to clashes after a dispute the previous day over Mr King's stepson and his friends driving on the road.

"John King, (his stepson) as well as three friends had gone to see some flood waters and were driving down Haylocks Rd," Mr White told the court.

"The road had become boggy so they turned around to head back home."

Mr White said as they approached Wilson's house, Wilson drove his Toyota Landcruiser down his driveway with the lights on high beam.

He said a verbal altercation between Wilson and Mr King ensued before Wilson backed his vehicle up, revved it and then drove forward, ramming the Toyota Hilux that Mr King, his stepson and three friends were in.

He told the court the collision crumpled the front of the car, causing the engine to fail, after which the five occupants got out.

Mr White said Mr King then grabbed a piece of wood and smashed the side of Wilson's vehicle before the pair began physically fighting.

He said Wilson then got back into his car, accelerated towards Mr King and struck him with the bullbar.

"The front wheels of the defendant's car went over John King and the rear wheel came to a stop on his head," Mr White said.

He said, upon realising he had run over Mr King, Wilson became hysterical and tried to reverse.

"The wheels had become bogged and the tyres spun over Mr King's face," Mr White said.

Mr King spent about a week in hospital with injuries including bleeding between the skull and scalp, cuts to his temple, a black eye and back and neck injuries.

But defence barrister Peter Richards said his client had a different recollection of events, and said Mr King and his stepson had gone looking for trouble that day.

"Are you sure your group didn't go down to Haylocks Rd on the evening of February 5 to annoy my client?" he asked Mr King.

The trial is expected to continue today.