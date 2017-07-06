Neighbour blasts 'rich' residents

Police were called to a home over a noise complaint.

VICKY Anne Roy was a little worse for wear when police were called to Maryborough St over a noise complaint.

Roy, in her 50s, was heard screaming abuse when officers turned up just before 7pm.

The recipients of the expletives were the occupants of a nearby residence Roy thought were wealthy.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told Roy had been calling out "f***ing c***s ... you f***ing rich c***s. Move out, get your own place”.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said occupants of nearby residences could hear her screaming.

Sgt Burgess said Roy screamed out that she had not done anything wrong, then struggled violently with officers when they tried to take her to a police car.

He said she was drunk.

Roy pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance and obstructing a police officer while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on March 28.

Lawyer Nick Larter said Roy had a problem with alcohol at the time but was now taking medication that prevents people from drinking alcohol.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the offences happened just a week after Roy had appeared before the court on other matters and placed her on own recognisance, to be of good behaviour.

Roy was fined $600, and forfeited her previous recognisance.

ROSS IRBY