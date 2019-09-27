Negotiations over workers' camps move forward

MOVING FORWARD: Maranoa Regional Council negotiations with Australia Pacific LNG/Origin over the future of temporary workers' camps in the region progresses.

A WORKERS' camp deal between Maranoa Regional Council and Australia Pacific LNG/Origin is closer to finalisation, with 'generally positive' feedback coming out of community group consultation.

Negotiations between the two parties followed Origin's application to change a condition of their project, which was submitted to the Queensland Co-ordinator-General last year.

Currently the workers' camp's status is temporary, with the coal seam gas powerhouse wanting to extend the life of the camps to permanent - a deal local business councillor David Schefe said would have a positive outcome for the region economically.

At the council's general meeting, councillors voted 7-0 for taking community feedback to APLNG and progressing with the proposal.

Cr Schefe said the feedback was generally positive.

"There are some points that different groups have put forward that we will need to discuss with APLNG before moving forward," Cr Schefe said.

"The process has been really good and respectful from both sides and it's a matter of understanding what both sides require.

"They are a local business and they need to be able to operate efficiently and we don't want to stifle that but there are also expectations that council has to deliver for our community."

The proposed change would turn two sites of temporary accommodation into a permanent fixture for 20 years - the estimated duration of APLNG operations in the Maranoa.

Now that the community findings could be brought to the table, Cr Schefe said the council was fairly close to finalising the negotiation.

"The actual final agreement is yet to be drafted and we need a far more detailed document before both parties accept," he said.

"However we can now move forward and hopefully we will have a decision before the temporary workers' camp's life expire."

The council has extended the temporary status to October 31.