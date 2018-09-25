Needles found at popular park for second time this month

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community are outraged after more needles were found at Lake Ellen playground over the weekend.

A picture was posted to Facebook on Monday stating that needles and packaging had been found at the popular park during a family trip on Sunday.

This is the second incident this month at the same park in the Baldwin Swamp area.

The NewsMail reported on September 4 that local man Allan Chapman stepped on a needle at Lake Ellen playground while attending his nephew's birthday party.

There were more than 50 children at the park that day, unknowingly at risk while they played on the equipment.

Mr Chapman will undergo months of blood testing to ensure no diseases are contracted from the syringe.

Residents shared their concern on the Facebook post and many parents said they refused to take their children to that particular playground due to the high level of risk.

When the NewsMail approached Bundaberg Regional Council in regards to Mr Chapman's incident, a council spokesperson asked that residents take responsibility for their actions and discard of dangerous objects appropriately.

"While every effort is made by council staff to maintain parks and gardens, with more than 300 parks and gardens in the region, it is not possible for each one to be inspected on a daily basis,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that anyone disposing of sharps should do so in a respectful manner.

"Sharps containers are located in a number of toilet facilities throughout the region however issues with sharps disposal have not commonly occurred in this area.”