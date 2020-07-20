NEED A RIDE? Five Bundy businesses to drive you from A to B

Need a ride? A number of services are operating in town.

Bundaberg Cabs

The Bundaberg Cab Company operates a tried and true 24-hour, seven day a week service.

Call 131 008 for bookings.

Shebah

Shebah launched in Bundaberg last year, and offers a female driver service specially for women and children.

Shebah Drops is a secondary service providing drop-offs of medications, groceries or other items for women, children and the elderly.

To book Shebah, download the app, call Kelli on 0418 451 966 or head to their Facebook page.

Uber

Uber has been going from strength to strength in Bundaberg since its launch more than a year ago.

Uber is accessed by downloading a mobile phone app where you store your payment details, meaning your fee will be taken out automatically and you don't need to do anything else when getting dropped off.

The app lets you see where your driver is, what they're driving and how they're rated by other passengers.

To book an Uber, head to your mobile phone's app store to download the app.

DiDi

Bundaberg has been chosen as one of 20 cities DiDi Australia will launch its rideshare business in their latest expansion plans.

Bundaberg's launch is set for August 10.

For more information, go here.

Bundaberg Limosines

Bundaberg Limosines has a fleet including limos, sedans and stretch hummers.

They offer services for weddings, formals, funerals, custom tours, dinners, airport transport, events and more.

Call 4152 8855 for bookings.

Have you got a driver service to add to the list? Email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.