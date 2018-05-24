NEED FOR SPEED: Bundy boy hooked on racing

Hamish Derrick is starting to get results on the speedway track.

Hamish Derrick is starting to get results on the speedway track. mike knott

MOTOR SPORTS: Hamish Derrick may be a newcomer to the world of speedway but he's got no intention of taking his foot off the throttle any time soon.

Racing in a fluorescent green corolla, the 14-year-old said since getting behind the wheel he's fallen in love with ripping around the dirt track.

"I started watching all the other kids race and I'd never seen any kids race before so I thought it would be interesting to see what it would be like,” he said.

"It's pretty cool.

"A lot goes in before and after a race but when you get into the car it's very exciting.”

This was Hamish's first season driving at the Bundaberg Motorplex - home of Carina Speedway - and already he's scored himself a couple of third placings.

He said one of his favourite moments of the race was at the start, knowing he's still got a few laps to make his move and push towards the top position.

Looking up to the likes of Ardie Jonic, a racer the same age as Hamish with several titles under his hood, he said Ardie was "probably one of the best”.

Despite being in two rolls, Hamish said he planned to continue racing.

RACE READY: Hamish Derrick is starting to get results on the speedway track. mike knott

His father, Owen Derrick, has a background as a mechanic and said his son got better and better with every race.

"My heart just about jumps out, after every race I've just about got cracked ribs it's beating that hard,” he said.

"His last race was really smooth.

"He's broken the rear axle twice and rolled him - so we were down the shed panel beating it and fixing it up.”

He said he enjoyed getting to spend time working on the car with his son and thanked McDonald Murphy for his help getting the car race-ready.

"He's getting to learn a lot too, pulling apart engines, knowing all the tools, panel and paint,” he said.

"He chose the crocodile and lightning bolt to go on.

"We've had the motor out and replaced it all, he's been following me around the shed since he was walking.

"He comes down most of the time helping me with it (the mechanics) and gets a fair education on everything.”

Hamish said while the season was over, they would spend winter getting the car in top condition.

Come September, engines are set to roar again at the Bundaberg Motorplex, 104 Alex Walker Rd.

To get involved as a junior, visit the Bundaberg Motorplex - home of Carina Speedway Facebook page.