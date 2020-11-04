Menu
Labor candidate Tom Smith has taken the lead back as votes from Saturday’s election continue to be counted.
News

NECK AND NECK: Labor takes slight lead in election count

Geordi Offord
4th Nov 2020 5:30 PM
THE two-party preferred tug o' war continues for the seat of Bundaberg with a final result still yet to come.

As of 4pm this afternoon, Labor candidate Tom Smith has taken the lead again with just 25 votes separating him and incumbent MP David Batt.

 

Mr Smith is sitting on 50.4 per cent or 14,468 of the ECQ indicative count.

Meanwhile, Mr Batt is just behind on 49.96 per cent.

According to ECQ 85.32 per cent of votes have been counted for Bundaberg.

