Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWERFUL HUNTER: The osprey is a medium-sized fish-eating bird of prey that is also called a fish hawk.
POWERFUL HUNTER: The osprey is a medium-sized fish-eating bird of prey that is also called a fish hawk.
News

Neat trick osprey uses to carry prey

Allan Briggs
4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The osprey is a highly skilled and spectacular hunter which plunges into the sea to grasp a fish and then carries it back to a tree or nest.

It aligns the fish lengthways to minimise air resistance and often struggles to carry a large, heavy fish.

It is a medium-sized fish-eating bird of prey that is also called a fish hawk.

Mostly found along coastal areas as well as offshore islands but will also travel along rivers to inland lakes.

It has dark brown upperparts contrasting with pale underparts. The beak is strongly hooked and the legs are powerful.

The female is similar to the male but is larger and has a fuller, darker breast band.

It builds a nest from sticks and driftwood and it may use the same nest year after year resulting in a huge structure after many years.

It is usually placed on a cliff or dead tree and is known to nest on the navigation platforms in Gladstone Harbour.

They will also use artificial nesting platforms and a number have been erected along the coast. Both birds bring sticks, but the female usually places the sticks in the nest.

The nest is lined with grass, seaweed or bark. The female does most of the incubation, while the male brings food to the nest.

Young Osprey, when learning how to hunt, can become entangled in fishing nets and also mistake floating debris such as thongs for fish and get them snagged in their talons.

Many birds die as a result of such incidents with the result that there are few birds left in New South Wales.

Fortunately the population in Queensland is still healthy but we need to modify our behaviour to ensure the population is viable in the future.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia. You can contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au.

MORE STORIES

Brolgas nature’s best dancers

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

        premium_icon ‘Hazard to road users’ set to get million-dollar replacement

        News The $1.24m project was allocated in the 2020-21 budget to replace this old timber bridge.

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        premium_icon Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        News His behaviour was described as “out of character” after causing damage to walls...

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy drivers given 760,000 reasons to check car

        premium_icon Bundy drivers given 760,000 reasons to check car

        News Why you should make time to take a look under the bonnet of your car soon

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Escalating problem that Bundaberg residents are losing sleep over

        premium_icon Escalating problem that Bundaberg residents are losing sleep...

        Opinion Member for Bundaberg David Batt discusses the issue he’s been working with police...

        • 4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM