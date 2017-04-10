'Nearly took top off Hummock': What was that plane?

Col Dwyer took this shot of the plane over Bargara.

"BUNDABERG: beautiful one day, military planes the next.”

Locals were intrigued and amused to witness a large plane circle the region this afternoon.

NewsMail reporter Emma Reid was at home at the Hummock when she heard an almighty roar.

"I was in the middle of dying my hair and we heard a loud squealing sound, and heavy jet engine noise,” she said.

"I said to (my partner) Ben, 'What the?'

"Then we looked out the window and it looked like it had just taken off, it was flying so low.

"All the neighbours were out on the street.”

From her position it looked like "it nearly took the top off the Hummock”.

"I don't panic often, but I thought it was going to crash into the house by the sound we heard before we saw it,” she said.

Mystery plane flies over Bundaberg: Locals were curious as a large gunmetal grey plane did a circuit of the region, including the Hummock and Bargara, as captured by Michael Dart in this video.

Bargara local Michael Dart shot a video of the aircraft from near Rifle Range Beach.

"It looked military for sure - it was gunmetal grey, and pretty loud when it came over the second time,” Mr Dart said.

"It went out over the ocean and circled back over.

"It's not what you usually see when you're out on the deck in the afternoon having a beer.

"We have visitors from Victoria here and I think they thought we put it on just for them.”

Several people have suggested the plane was a C-17 Globemaster, possibly in use relating to the Rockhampton floods.

"We had one here during the (2013) floods,” Ms Reid said.

Amanda Howarth said it was used to "transport vehicles (and) supplies and also is used to evacuated wounded casualties”.

"Probably refueling after helping out up north or training exercises.”

Others thought it may have been to do with ANZAC Day.

It is believed the plane is now at Bundaberg Airport.