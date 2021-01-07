NEARLY FAINTED: Bundy’s new millionaires working after win

The winning woman said she couldn’t sleep after discovering she and her husband had won.

The winning woman said she couldn’t sleep after discovering she and her husband had won.

What would you do if you’d just won $1m?

For one local couple, it’s back to work after an exciting and sleepless night discovering they were Lotto winners.

A Bundaberg woman confessed she nearly fainted when she and her husband found out they were millionaires from last night’s Gold Lotto draw.

The Wide Bay-Burnett residents held one of the two division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4041, drawn Wednesday, January 6 2021.

Each division one entry won $1 million.

When an official from The Lott contacted the winning couple this morning, they admitted they’d barely slept a wink since their million-dollar discovery last night.

“I couldn’t sleep last night at all,” the winning woman laughed.

“I checked the ticket just before bed and I couldn’t believe it. I was about to faint!

“We’ve been playing for years using our favourite numbers, though those numbers have changed over that time.”

“We’d always hoped this would happen, but with time that hope was dwindling. We’re over the moon,” her husband added.

“We’re both pretty grounded. We just need to get rid of the mortgage – that’s what’s hanging over us. This gives us an enormous sense of relief and we’ll enjoy putting some aside to help our family.”

While now the region’s newest millionaires, the couple shared they would still be turning up to work today.

“Nothing will change that much for us at the moment. We still have our work and family to look after,” the woman said.

“But we’ll remember this day forever!”

The winners, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their marked System 7 entry online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4041 on Wednesday 6 January 2021 were 35, 29, 31, 26, 19 and 30, while the supplementary numbers were 20 and 6.

Across Australia, there were two division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4041 – two from Queensland.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 229 so far this financial year, including 52 won by Golden Casket customers.

In 2020, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto created 93 millionaires across Australia.

During this time, there were 101 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $100 million.

There are more chances to win big with tonight’s Powerball draw offering $3 million, while this weekend Saturday Gold Lotto has $10 million up for grabs.

Tonight’s Set for Life draw offers players the chance to win a division one prize of $20,000 a month for 20 years – that’s $20K on Replay! Set for Life is the only game that allows you to play your numbers across seven consecutive daily draws – meaning you have the chance to win $20K on Replay every day of the week.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $4.6 million for draw 1514, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $1.67 million for draw 10435.

Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.

MORE STORIES