Nearly $500k for three Bundy road projects

THREE Bundaberg road projects worth nearly half a million dollars have been given the green light under state funding.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said the region would benefit under the Safer Roads Sooner initiative.

"More than $270,000 will be spent to improve and provide safer turning movements at the Walker St and Water St intersection,” Ms Donaldson said.

"$185,000 will also go to improvements at the Bourbong St and Branyan St intersection.”

About $40,000 will be spent to install vehicle-activated signs on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd, installed in mid-August, at the western approach to the Rosedale Rd intersection and on Moore Park Rd just north of the Booyan Rd intersection to detect the speed of approaching vehicles and notify them if they are travelling too fast.

Main Roads Acting Minister Dr Steven Miles said any crash was one too many. "So initiatives like this are vital to making sure we have the safest, road network available to motorists,” he said.