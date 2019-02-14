Menu
A toddler was taken to Bowen hospital after a near drowning today.
News

Toddler rushed to hospital after near drowning

by Kyle Evans
13th Feb 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 7:19 PM

A TODDLER is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a near drowning incident just before noon today.

Paramedics were called to a private address in Bowen at 11.47am after the girl was found submerged in water for an extended period of time.

The girl was taken to Bowen Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service said they were unsure how the incident occurred or whether it took place in an area such as a bathtub, sink or a swimming pool.

The spokesperson said an airlift had not been co-ordinated at this stage and the girl would continue to be treated at Bowen Hospital for the time being. 　　　

