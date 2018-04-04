Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENTHUSIASTIC: Leah Neale
ENTHUSIASTIC: Leah Neale Warren Lynam
Commonwealth Games

Neale is set for freestyle events

Tom Threadingham
Steele Taylor
by and
4th Apr 2018 7:20 AM

SWIMMING: Leah Neale went to the Australian trials without any real expectations so she's "pretty stoked" to find herself preparing for individual and relay berths at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old is set to compete in the 200m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle at the Gold Coast, after snaring third place at the selection meet in late February.

"I wasn't really going in there to expect anything. I was just going in there to try and improve on what I had done in the last few years and came away with a bronze and a season best (1:57.68) so I was pretty stoked with that," she said.

Neale has some major competition experience under her belt, including winning a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze medals for relays at two world championships.

But this is somewhat different because it's her first Commonwealth Games.

"It's all going to be pretty exciting," she said.

commonwealth games leah neale swimming usc spartans
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt shares tips to help youth find work

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt shares tips to help youth find work

Politics Take the job in front of you: Pitt

Labor hopeful sells vision to make Hinkler a marginal seat

Labor hopeful sells vision to make Hinkler a marginal seat

Politics But MP hits back asking if this is Tim Lawson or Shorten's plan?

Bundy view: Dump tax to hit home builders and buyers hard

Bundy view: Dump tax to hit home builders and buyers hard

Politics Political row as government proposes new fees

Couple offering workers $165 a day left 'frustrated'

Couple offering workers $165 a day left 'frustrated'

News The couple said they found the response "slack”.

Local Partners