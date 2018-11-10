NDRL on track to play next year

ON TRACK: The Miriam Vale Magpies won this year's Northern Districts Rugby League premiership. The association says everything is on track so far, despite postponing a meeting that was scheduled to be held tomorrow.

ON TRACK: The Miriam Vale Magpies won this year's Northern Districts Rugby League premiership. The association says everything is on track so far, despite postponing a meeting that was scheduled to be held tomorrow. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League chairman Neil Redfern says it was purely coincidental its competition had a meeting scheduled at the same time as Bundaberg's.

The NDRL was scheduled to host its annual general meeting tomorrow at the same time as the Bundaberg Rugby League but in different areas at Salter Oval.

The association made the decision to postpone the meeting earlier this week to another date after deaths in the family of two board members.

There was some communication suggesting that the original meeting was done to talk to the BRL about something for next year.

But Redfern insisted that wasn't the case.

"For us the Queensland Rugby League Central Division meeting is the first week of December and we needed to sort of determine ourselves what we are intending to do,” Redfern said.

"It was just planned conveniently to host it this weekend before then.”

Redfern said no new date had been planned yet for the meeting to take place.

He also revealed the competition needs at least four teams to commit for the competition to take place.

So far, Avondale and South Kolan will play next year with no word yet according to Redfern or if Miriam Vale or Agnes Water will play.

Gin Gin, as revealed by the NewsMail yesterday, could still enter as well after a positive meeting on Wednesday.

"We wouldn't have a viable competition if we went to under four teams,” he said.

"If we didn't have four teams we'd have to look at other ways for clubs to play if they wanted to carry on.”

Redfern revealed that would include talking to the Bundaberg Rugby League but insisted any changes would need to be ratified by the Queensland Rugby League.

But he isn't thinking about that.

"The perfect scenario for us is to have five teams back and the competition return next year.”