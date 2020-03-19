NDRL joins BRL in delay of season

Klint Beer runs over the line to score for Avondale.

LEAGUE: The Northern Districts Rugby League says its delay to the season won’t impact them too much at this stage.

The NDRL joined the Bundaberg Rugby League on the sidelines after the Queensland Rugby League ordered all competitions to be postponed until May 1 because of the coronavirus.

At this stage the competition is only losing two rounds because it was meant to start on April 18.

The decision has also impacted the representative trials for the competition, which was meant to be held this weekend in Gayndah for the North West Rangers.

This won’t be held at all with the 47th Battalion cancelled, which happened earlier this week.

The NDRL in a statement said the health of its players and administrators is important and urged all of its community to support the clubs and the league during the tough time.

The QRL order with the postponement of games also includes training.

No clubs in Bundaberg can train during this period of time until May 1.

This is in the interim and could be changed at any time.

But no one can train right now.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said with that impacting all clubs it could force the competition to be delayed further than the May long weekend deadline it imposed on Tuesday.

“Now they have canned training, I guess we would not now start until June if allowed to train after the start of May,” he said.

“I will keep you updated as things progress. “

At this stage it is unclear how each season would run but the BRL did confirm yesterday that it could run longer than August if there was a need to.