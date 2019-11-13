NDRL in limbo as it waits for what the BRL does

NDRL assistant secretary Robert "Neil" Redfern at the season launch at South Kolan Hotel on Saturday. Photo taken March 7, 2015. Photo Matthew McInerney / NewsMail

LEAGUE: “I just put the cap back on and thankfully it still fits.”

Northern Districts Rugby League chairman Neil Redfern is back for another year after being voted in unopposed at the annual general meeting on Sunday.

But even he doesn’t know what is happening to the competition.

Next year’s competitions could have more than five affiliated teams with the Isis Devils, Maryborough Brothers and Burnett Cutters trying to fulfil the requirements to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

This includes having an A-grade team and either a reserves or under-18 side.

If they don’t have those things then the sides will be requested to join the NDRL.

“No great decisions were made,” Redfern said about the AGM.

“We still need clarification of how many clubs are in.

“Only one item was voted for in the meeting.”

The clarification includes the five clubs currently affiliated with the competition.

Avondale, South Kolan and Gin Gin look to be on track to play in the men’s competition.

But there are some doubts about Miriam Vale and Agnes Water.

Agnes didn’t play in the men’s competition last year.

“There’s still an issue in the northern end,” Redfern said.

“I think we’ll struggle to get two teams up there.”

The next meeting for the NDRL will be on December 10, which will hopefully provide enough time to sort out what happens with the BRL.

The women’s league tag competition will also be discussed to make sure it doesn’t clash with the women’s competition in the BRL as there are plans to move that to Sunday, the same day as the league tag.

“We’d welcome the three teams in if they can’t get into the BRL,” Redfern said.

”For us we want to keep moving forward and hopefully get younger people into the game to take over some of the roles in the NDRL.”

