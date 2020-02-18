NDRL draw is locked in for this year

The Avondale Tigers, 2019 NDRL Grand Final winners. Will the team win again this year?

LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League fans will have to wait until the second round to see a grand final rematch in 2020.

The draw has been released for the competition, with the season to start on April 18, one week after Easter.

There will be four teams involved this year, with Miriam Vale to host the first round and take on last year’s premiers Avondale.

The other match will see Gin Gin face South Kolan.

South Kolan will get their chance to avenge last year’s grand final defeat in round two when they take on the Tigers in Avondale.

The competition will hold two rounds before the 47th Battalion is held on May 2–3.

The NDRL will be part of that carnival as the North Wide Bay side, with trials to take place on March 21 before the season starts.

The trials will be held in Gayndah, with players from the Central, South and North Burnett competitions also involved.

The NDRL competition this year will be held over 12 rounds with each team to host four home games and play each team four times.

The major semi-final will be held in Gin Gin on August 2, with the preliminary final to be held on August 9 at Miriam Vale.

The grand final will be on August 16 at South Kolan.

The women’s league tag was also confirmed with their draw being released.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern told the NewsMail last week that there were three sides confirmed for the competition, with a fourth likely to come from Miriam Vale.

Miriam Vale hasn’t entered a team but South Kolan has, joining Avondale, Gin Gin and Agnes Water in the competition.

The women will play in a nine round competition, which will mirror the men during the final nine rounds of their season.

The finals for the women will be exactly the same as the men, with the top four all qualifying.

The top two will play in week one for a spot in the grand final with third and fourth playing in an elimination final.

The loser of the first and second battle will then face the winner of third and fourth for the chance to play the winner of the first and second contest from week one in the grand final.

The women’s competition will start on May 17.

There will be more on how the teams are shaping up ahead of the new season in the paper and online at news-mail.com.au.

A full draw for the season is below.

Northern Districts Rugby League draw

Round 1 – April 18 – Miriam Vale

Gin Gin v South Kolan at 3pm

Miriam Vale v Avondale at 5pm

Round 2 – April 26 – Avondale

Miriam Vale v Gin Gin at 1.30pm

Avondale v South Kolan at 3.15pm

47th Battalion carnival is on May 2 and 3

Round 3 – May 10 – South Kolan

Avondale v Miriam Vale at 1.30pm

South Kolan v Gin Gin at 3.15pm





Round 4 – May 17 – Gin Gin

South Kolan v Miriam Vale at 1pm

Gin Gin v Avondale at 2.45pm

Round 5 – May 24 – South Kolan

Miriam Vale v Gin Gin at 1pm

South Kolan v Avondale at 2.45pm

Round 6 – May 31 – Avondale

Miriam Vale v South Kolan at 1pm

Avondale v Gin Gin at 2.45pm

Round 7 – June 6 – Miriam Vale

South Kolan v Avondale at 1pm

Miriam Vale v Gin Gin at 2.45pm

Round 8 – June 21 – Gin Gin

Miriam Vale v Avondale at 1pm

Gin Gin v South Kolan at 2.45pm

Round 9 – June 28 – South Kolan

Avondale v Gin Gin at 1pm

South Kolan v Agnes Water at 2.45pm

Round 10 – July 5 – Avondale

South Kolan v Gin Gin at 1pm

Avondale v Miriam Vale at 2.45pm

Round 11 – July 12 – Gin Gin

South Kolan v Avondale at 1pm

Gin Gin v Miriam Vale at 2.45pm

Round 12 – July 18 – Miriam Vale

Avondale v Gin Gin at 1pm

Miriam Vale v South Kolan at 2.45pm

July 25 – NDRL presentation and dinner

August 2 – major semi-finals – Gin Gin

August 9 – preliminary final – Miriam Vale

August 16 – Slean Cup and grand final – South Kolan

Women’s League Tag draw

Round 1 – May 17 – Gin Gin

South Kolan v Agnes Water at 11am

Gin Gin v Avondale at 12pm

Round 2 – May 24 – South Kolan

Agnes Water v Gin Gin at 11am

South Kolan v Avondale at 12pm

Round 3 – May 31 – Avondale

Agnes Water v South Kolan at 11am

Avondale v Gin Gin at 12pm

Round 4 – June 6 – Miriam Vale

South Kolan v Avondale at 11am

Agnes Water v Gin Gin at 12pm

Round 5 – June 21 – Gin Gin

Agnes Water v Avondale at 11am

Gin Gin v South Kolan at 12pm

Round 6 – June 28 – South Kolan

Avondale v Gin Gin at 11am

South Kolan v Agnes Water at 12pm

Round 7 – July 5 – Avondale

South Kolan v Gin Gin at 11am

Avondale v Agnes Water at 12pm

Round 8 – July 12 – Gin Gin

South Kolan v Avondale at 11am

Gin Gin v Agnes Water at 12pm

Round 9 – July 18 – Miriam Vale

Avondale v Gin Gin at 11am

Agnes Water v South Kolan at 12pm

July 25 – NDRL presentation and dinner

August 2 – major semi-finals – Gin Gin

August 9 – preliminary final – Miriam Vale

August 16 – Slean Cup and grand final – South Kolan

GUIDE:

Grounds – Avondale – Tegege Oval, South Kolan – South Kolan Oval, Miriam Vale – Miriam Vale Oval, Gin Gin – Gin Gin Oval

All times are correct at time of print but can change at the discretion of the Northern Districts Rugby League.

All dates can change at the discretion of the Northern Districts Rugby League and the NDRL clubs.