NDRL confirms draw for upcoming comp

South Kolan's Simione Butulovo is tackled by a pack of Miriam Vale players. The sides face each other in round one. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Grand finalists Miriam Vale and South Kolan won't have to wait long to renew hostilities in the Northern District Rugby League this year.

The sides will face each other in the opening round of the NDRL competition after the draw was finalised at a meeting last weekend.

South Kolan will host the first round of the season with Gin Gin to take on Avondale in the other match.

It is the first time the two oldest sides in the competition have faced each other since 2017 after Gin Gin was forced to miss last year after not having enough players to play.

The competition will have four sides just like last year with Gin Gin replacing Agnes Water.

There will be 12 rounds in the competition with all teams to play each other four times during the season.

Each team will host three rounds with the competition, which starts on March 31.

There will be weeks off in the competition on May 5 (47th Battalion), May 12 (Mother's Day) and June 23 (bye).

Finals will start on July 28 with the grand final on August 11 at Avondale. The finals format is the same as last year with all four teams qualifying.

The top two face off in week one for a spot in the grand final with third and fourth playing in an elimination final.

The winner of third and fourth will play the loser of first and second for the last spot in the decider the following week.

To look at the draw, head to https://bit.ly/2X9F1xA