NDIS is ready to roll out

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is the new way of providing supports for people with a disability.

To be eligible for the NDIS, you need to be an Australian resident, younger than 65 and have a significant disability likely to be permanent.

The ethos of the scheme is to help people with a disability build skills and capability so that they can participate in the community and employment, where possible. The NDIS can help participants access mainstream services and supports and community services, as well as maintain informal support arrangements. The NDIS can also fund reasonable and necessary supports for eligible participants to help them achieve their goals.

Once you have accessed the scheme, the NDIS will be available for as long as you need support to manage your disability - even after the age of 65. Once you have a plan, it is generally in place for 12 months before it is reviewed.

The national rollout began on July 1, 2016, and it is being phased in by geographical area.

The NDIS will be available in Bundaberg from October 1; some current Queensland Government clients will enter the NDIS from September 1.

Bundaberg residents have been able to apply for access since April 1.

To assist with this rollout, local area co-ordinators have been selected; in this case, the Bundaberg region's borders match those of the Bundaberg Regional Council.

IWC community capability and engagement manager Bundaberg Alasdair Young said the IWC was the local area co-ordinator for this area.

"As local area co-ordinators, we support people accessing the NDIS and our role is to conduct planning conversations, manage plan implementation and review plans,” he said.

"Your NDIS plan will identify the reasonable and necessary supports you require to meet your immediate needs and start to identify and achieve your goals.

"Once completed your NDIS plan will provide you with individualised funding that you control and choose how to use.”

LACs can also support people with informal, community and mainstream supports. This means that even if a person does not meet the NDIS access criteria, the IWC may be able to put them in touch with a group or service that can help them.

The IWC's LAC team is overseen by three managers - Tony Partridge (implementation), Lionel Evans (stakeholder engagement) and Alasdair Young (community capability and engagement).

They oversee a team of five lead co-ordinators (LC), with each LC overseeing a different part of the region. They are Agnes Vaeagi (North Bundaberg), Hayden Phipps (Gin Gin), Jenny Nicol (Childers), Ryan Mulvany (Bargara/coast) and Cirsty Murphy (Bundaberg central).

Each LC is the key contact for people in their area, and has co-ordinators that report to them.

"From April to July, the IWC's role has been primarily to reach out to the community and help people get ready for the NDIS,” Mr Young said.

"We do this through conversation, supported by a wide range of information available about the NDIS, which can be found at www.ndis.gov.au.

"We can also help people understand NDIS eligibility and assist with their NDIS access request. People are welcome to attend our workshops every Monday and Friday, or to meet our Lead Co-ordinators at events they host in the field throughout the week.”

You may also contact the NDIS directly on 1800 800 110 to discuss eligibility and access.