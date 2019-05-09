Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO ONE HOME: Liveable Home Buildings developer Jesse Zielke in front of a house he built catering to disability and aged care.
NO ONE HOME: Liveable Home Buildings developer Jesse Zielke in front of a house he built catering to disability and aged care. Chris Burns
Business

NDIS home sits vacant in Bundy, but no takers

Chris Burns
by
9th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG building developer has invested his money creating a business catering specifically to disability and aged care needs, yet his first house waits empty and disused.

Liveable Home Builders director Jesse Zielke said that the three bedroom house is affordable through an obscure program of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and yet nobody in Bundaberg has applied to live there.

He believes the problem is that nobody knows about the NDIS's Specialist Disability Accommodation program despite the high rate of disabilities in the Bundaberg area, and so have not applied to rent the house.

"I need to have participants approved in the NDIS category to fund the rent,” Mr Zielke said.

"These homes are very rare and it cost me to build, but nobody has been approved.”

The house contains larger rooms and an accessible bathroom, larger light switches, reinforced roofs that can be structured for hoists, low-set kitchen benches, a pull-out pantry cupboard, and a bedroom for a carer.

The larger rooms and adaptations have cost about 20 per cent more to make than a regular house, Mr Zielke said.

"It's a load of money, a lot more than a normal home and I have got a much reduced market.”

Mr Zielke is more well known in the community for his role as director at JRZ Homes, but he created a separate business to target custom homes catering to disabilities and aged needs.

As part of that investment, four empty blocks of land wait near the first house which he has been using as a display for the last month.

"I have five blocks here and one's got a house,” Mr Zielke said.

"I can go and build those houses and units, but I need the people approved with the funding to go and do that.”

Mr Zielke said he had family and friends with disabilities, and this was what inspired him to build houses that supported them.

"It is important that everyone is given the opportunity to live independently, and that they get to have a choice in where they live.”

"We need these homes.”

bundaberg housing jessie zielke ndis
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy flavours back for another year

    premium_icon Bundy flavours back for another year

    News BUNDABERG chefs and growers are gearing up for the annual Bundy Flavours event to be held in July.

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

    premium_icon Home owner stumped amid fears tree will crash down on home

    Offbeat Resident airs concern about big tree on nearby block

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Almost 170% increase in cases of STI in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Almost 170% increase in cases of STI in Wide Bay

    News Dozens diagnosed with sexually transmitted infection

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM
    What to expect: Gates set to open for Agrotrend 2019

    premium_icon What to expect: Gates set to open for Agrotrend 2019

    News Agrotrend preparations underway.

    • 9th May 2019 5:00 AM