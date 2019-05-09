NDIS home sits vacant in Bundy, but no takers

NO ONE HOME: Liveable Home Buildings developer Jesse Zielke in front of a house he built catering to disability and aged care.

NO ONE HOME: Liveable Home Buildings developer Jesse Zielke in front of a house he built catering to disability and aged care. Chris Burns

A BUNDABERG building developer has invested his money creating a business catering specifically to disability and aged care needs, yet his first house waits empty and disused.

Liveable Home Builders director Jesse Zielke said that the three bedroom house is affordable through an obscure program of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and yet nobody in Bundaberg has applied to live there.

He believes the problem is that nobody knows about the NDIS's Specialist Disability Accommodation program despite the high rate of disabilities in the Bundaberg area, and so have not applied to rent the house.

"I need to have participants approved in the NDIS category to fund the rent,” Mr Zielke said.

"These homes are very rare and it cost me to build, but nobody has been approved.”

The house contains larger rooms and an accessible bathroom, larger light switches, reinforced roofs that can be structured for hoists, low-set kitchen benches, a pull-out pantry cupboard, and a bedroom for a carer.

The larger rooms and adaptations have cost about 20 per cent more to make than a regular house, Mr Zielke said.

"It's a load of money, a lot more than a normal home and I have got a much reduced market.”

Mr Zielke is more well known in the community for his role as director at JRZ Homes, but he created a separate business to target custom homes catering to disabilities and aged needs.

As part of that investment, four empty blocks of land wait near the first house which he has been using as a display for the last month.

"I have five blocks here and one's got a house,” Mr Zielke said.

"I can go and build those houses and units, but I need the people approved with the funding to go and do that.”

Mr Zielke said he had family and friends with disabilities, and this was what inspired him to build houses that supported them.

"It is important that everyone is given the opportunity to live independently, and that they get to have a choice in where they live.”

"We need these homes.”