NBN: Construction to connect 7600 premises across Bundaberg and Wide Bay to the NBN broadband access network started in January and March.
NBN work starts at 7600 sites throughout Bundaberg region

29th Apr 2018 11:23 AM
CONSTRUCTION to connect 2500 premises across Bundaberg and Wide Bay to the NBN broadband access network started in March.

Parts of Coral Cove, Elliott Heads, Innes Park, Qunaba and Windermere had construction start last month and are expected to switch to NBN towards November.

Similarly, work to connect 2300 sites in parts of Avoca, Kensington, Millbank began in February, coupled with 1700 spots at Avoca and Branyan.

The properties in these areas not yet connected will be able to switch over to NBN in the third quarter of 2018.

For 1100 locations in Moore Park Beach, construction started in January and is expected to be finished later this year.

A spokeswoman said NBN regretted the delay in connecting these areas but that some areas were harder to connect from an engineering perspective.

