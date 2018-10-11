NBN DRAMAS: Frustration as customers left high and dry

Frustrated customers could have to wait an extra eight months before getting their NBN up and running.

Frustrated customers could have to wait an extra eight months before getting their NBN up and running. Tobi Loftus

FRUSTRATED customers in the North Burnett have been left high and dry with many still waiting for high-speed internet that NBN Co promised to deliver by August.

Roll out of the much-maligned National Broadband Network in the region started in April, but fixed line connections are still unavailable at many households and businesses in Gayndah, Mundubbera and Monto.

Nearly 2300 premises in the North Burnett can now connect to the NBN fixed wireless network, but 1900 are still waiting to be able to switch to the more reliable fixed line network.

These customers are now told it won't be up and running until December, or as late as April 2019.

The technology being used in these areas is a mix of Fibre-to-the-Node and Fibre-to-the-Curb.

NBN Co's local manager for Queensland, Ryan Williams, said unforeseen circumstances encountered by contractors during the installation made delivery timelines difficult to predict.

"FttC by its nature takes the optical fibre farther into the network to the premises boundary than FttN,” he said.

" More civil works are required as a result, some known at design phase, others uncovered during the build phase.

"It is for unforeseen reasons such as this that projects may extend beyond our estimated completion time.”