NBN data doubled for bush areas

29th Jun 2017 7:26 AM
From October 1, monthly data limits for NBN Sky Muster satellite customers will double to 300GB (150 peak and 150 off-peak).
Tobi Loftus

PEOPLE living in rural areas will get a desperately-

needed boost to their internet data after months of lobbying by community and rural industry groups.

"Today's announcement by NBN is welcome recognition that rural Australians need realistic data limits to be able to run their businesses, ensure their children are educated and to stay connected socially with family and friends,” AgForce's Georgie Somerset said.

"While Sky Muster is now delivering excellent speed and increased reliability, the data allowances have been a serious limitation, with many of our members restricted from even considering cloud-based business services.

"We are pleased that NBN and the Minister for Regional Communications Fiona Nash have listened to groups like AgForce and other members of the Regional, Rural and Remote Communications Coalition and taken this step towards fixing the data drought.”

Topics:  data nbn rural

