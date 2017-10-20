NBN complaints surge in Bundy

Residents are getting fed up with their internet issues.

FRUSTRATED Bundaberg phone and internet users are voicing their displeasure more than ever before with a surge in complaints to the telecommunications watchdog.

Bundaberg had the third highest number of complaints with 562, behind Toowoomba (768) and Cairns (607), recorded in the past financial year according to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman's annual report.

The shambolic rollout of the National Broadband Network across the country has had complaints about internet surpass mobile phone gripes for the first time.

As more people connected to the NBN, complaints from users increased 159.3% on the year before.

Only last month, Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex lost more than $6000 in estimated earnings after a bungled NBN installation cut phones lines to the business.

"The picture the complaints show is we are frustrated when we cannot rely on technology to stay connected, to be informed, and to do business,” Ombudsman Judi Jones said.

"Sharing high-quality videos immediately, holding an online meeting or watching Netflix on the way home, is now the norm and part of our daily routine,” Ms Jones said.

NBN chief executive Bill Morrow welcomed the report and said the company was taking it seriously.

"We are working with retail service providers and industry as a priority to improve these figures and the overall experience for consumers,” Mr Morrow said.

"We meet regularly and have programs in place, some in isolation to deal with company-specific improvements, and others in collaboration to ensure end-to-end process are the best they can be.”

Telstra attracted the most complaints about providers, at 76,650, though it also had the most customers, while complaints about iiNet services increased the most, at 79%.