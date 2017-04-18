NBN: all you need to know at local forum

END IS NIGH: Parts of Bundaberg's copper network will be shutdown in June and July.

DO YOU have questions about the NBN?

Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre and NBN are holding a business and community forum on Thursday to provide the community with information to take advantage of fast broadband.

The forum will be held at the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, corner of Quay and Tantitha Sts, from 5.30pm until 8pm, and one-on-one discussions will be held on Friday from 9am-2.30pm at the same venue.

The forum coincides with the first homes and businesses in Bundaberg being set to complete the transition to the NBN, with the existing copper network in the area due to be disconnected from June 9.

The disconnection area takes in parts of Bundaberg Central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Walkervale, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock and Ashfield.

Parts of Millbank, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum, Bundaberg North, Bundaberg South and Bundaberg Central will be disconnected on July 14.

Residents in will need to switch existing landline phone, ADSL internet and Telstra cable internet services to the NBN if they want to keep using them.

NBN senior corporate affairs manager Kylie Lindsay urged residents to attend the Business and Community Forum or Discussion Sessions to find out about the huge impact access to fast broadband will have to the local region.

"Residents are invited to attend this forum and session to arm themselves with information and learn about how to maximise the opportunities presented by the NBN network,” Ms Lindsay said.

"This is an opportunity to ask questions about not only how to switch to the NBN network, but about the NBN services in general,” she said.

Ms Lindsay said access to high speed broadband through the NBN network is not automatic.

She urged Bundy residents and businesses that have not yet placed an order for services to contact their preferred internet service provider or phone company as soon as possible to maintain phone and internet access.

Click here to find out whether you are eligible to connect to NBN as well as more information about the areas scheduled to complete the transition to the network.

NBN BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY FORUM

When: 5.30-8pm Thursday

Where: Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, corner of Quay and Tantitha Sts

ONE-ON-ONE DISCUSSIONS

When: 9am-2.30pm Friday

Where: Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, corner of Quay and Tantitha Sts