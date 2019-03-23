Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NBC reporter spits into his hand and wipes it in his hair live on TV.
NBC reporter spits into his hand and wipes it in his hair live on TV.
News

TV reporter’s gross act goes viral

by Bob Fredericks
23rd Mar 2019 12:00 PM

An NBC News reporter stationed in eastern Syria was caught on live camera Friday doing some cringe-worthy, last-minute grooming for his stand-up - by twice spitting into his palm and slicking back his hair.

Anchor Ali Velshi in MSNBC's studio was reporting on the defeat of ISIS caliphate and ongoing hostilities in the region when he introduced reporter Matt Bradley in the field.

"Matt, what's the situation for you," Velshi asked as a silent Bradley appeared unscreen, clearly unaware that he was on live TV, spitting into one hand and then the other to groom his hair.

Several distinctly uncomfortable seconds follow as the anchor awaits a response from the clueless reporter.

"We do not have Matt, we will come back to him as we get him," Velshi eventually said.

Twitter went wild.

"Ask me why my hair is green," posted Beto'sBackside. "A little dab il do ya," added Jane, referring to the slogan for Brylcream, an old-school men's hair product.

Others posted a series of memes showing various people reacting with comic shock and disgust. Video of the embarrassing faux pas was posted on Twitter by actress and writer Valerie Breiman.

This article originally appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

grooming hair live shot nbc reporter viral

Top Stories

    WATCH: Train expo is more than just little models

    premium_icon WATCH: Train expo is more than just little models

    Whats On THERE was planes, trains and auto-mobiles at the 6th annual Bundaberg Model Train and Hobby Expo which full steam ahead this morning.

    • 23rd Mar 2019 12:25 PM
    Could this be the end of Bundaberg's iconic fig trees?

    premium_icon Could this be the end of Bundaberg's iconic fig trees?

    Environment Historic trees a talking point in region

    Demographer Bernard Salt shares vision for Bundy's future

    premium_icon Demographer Bernard Salt shares vision for Bundy's future

    Business Dreaming big together and the region can achieve great things

    Minister rejects AgForce's 'secret deal' suggestion

    premium_icon Minister rejects AgForce's 'secret deal' suggestion

    Environment Claims govt and activist groups struck pre-election agreement