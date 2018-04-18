Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis goes to the basket. Picture: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis goes to the basket. Picture: AP
Basketball

Pelicans pull off NBA shock, take massive series lead

by AP, with staff writers
18th Apr 2018 4:42 PM

THE New Orleans Pelicans have done the unthinkable.

Before their series with No.3 seed the Portland Trail Blazers started, the Pelicans would have hoped to potentially steal one game from the first two on the road.

Instead, the sixth seed Pelicans head back to New Orleans up 2-0 and able to wrap up the series if they win both their home games.

Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, and Rajon Rondo starred again as the Pels downed the Blazers 111-102 in stunning fashion.

Holiday had 33 points - a playoff career-high - and was dominant defensively, as he and back-court partner Rondo again outplayed the more fancied duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

The equation is simple now for the Blazers. Secure two road wins in New Orleans and close out their remaining home games, or face a first-round exit for the second consecutive season.

Related Items

Show More
nba new orleans pelicans portland trail blazers western conference playoffs

Top Stories

    NO BAIL: 26yo accused of shooting remanded in custody

    NO BAIL: 26yo accused of shooting remanded in custody

    Crime Edward Blair Kennedy has been denied the ability to apply for bail and has been remanded in custody.

    Crash driver trapped by seatbelt in sinking car

    Crash driver trapped by seatbelt in sinking car

    News Inexperience and wet roads to blame for collision

    BLACKOUT: Council speaks on discolouration, loss of water

    BLACKOUT: Council speaks on discolouration, loss of water

    Health Some people's water came out a murky brown colour last night.

    • 18th Apr 2018 5:21 PM
    DUUUUDE: Bundy turtle hatchlings to ride the EAC

    DUUUUDE: Bundy turtle hatchlings to ride the EAC

    News Local turtles swim off Mooloolaba

    Local Partners