Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bogut and Curry are set to be teammates again.
Bogut and Curry are set to be teammates again.
Basketball

Bring on Bogut! Curry talks up big man addition

by Matt Logue
6th Mar 2019 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLDEN State Warriors superstar Steph Curry can't wait to reunite with Andrew Bogut.

Curry significantly benefited from Bogut's presence during the Warriors' 2015 NBA championship.

He believes the Sydney Kings big man will provide Golden State with invaluable impact as they attempt to claim a third consecutive title this season.

"He's a guy that we have a lot of experience with. He knows our system, he knows how we do things around here," the two-time NBA MVP said.

 

"He was instrumental in that turnaround and us becoming a championship calibre team.

"The fact that he's doing what he was doing in Australia and obviously he still loves the game, he'll be able to help us."

When Bogut signed with the Kings in the NBL, Curry admits he didn't think he'd see the Boomers veteran again.

"I figured once he went to Australia, that would be the last we saw of him in NBA circles … now it's about to happen so it's pretty cool," he said.

"He brings toughness, high IQ, rim protection, just a physical toughness that's kind of hard to find."

More Stories

Show More
andrew bogut golden state warriors nba nbl stephen curry sydney kings
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: No long faces in Bundaberg's horse gallery

    premium_icon PHOTOS: No long faces in Bundaberg's horse gallery

    Pets & Animals Bundaberg doesn't horse around when it comes to four-legged friends.

    Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

    premium_icon Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

    Crime Police, Queensland Health target store in joint operation

    Former Labor MP attacks party over coal strategy

    premium_icon Former Labor MP attacks party over coal strategy

    Opinion 'Maybe it's Jackie Trad who needs re-skilling'

    Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    premium_icon Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    Health Debate on who should foot the bill for fluoride