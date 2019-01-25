Menu
Ben Simmons. Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesAFP==
Basketball

NBA All-Star starters revealed

25th Jan 2019 10:40 AM

LEBRON James has changed conferences but his position as the NBA's top dog remains after the Lakers superstar was named an All-Star captain again.

James has a missed a chunk of the season through injury but was on Thursday unveiled as the Western Conference captain.

He'll be joined by starting guards James Harden (Houston Rockets) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), who were easy selections after their stellar form.

The two remaining front-court slots were tougher picks, but Curry's Warriors teammate Kevin Durant and OKC Thunder standout Paul George were given the nod, ahead of the likes of Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Luka Doncic (Dallas) and Nikola Jokic (Denver).

The Eastern Conference will be captained by Milwaukee MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Australia's Ben Simmons was left hoping he'll be handed a bench spot after missing out on the starting back court to Boston's Kyrie Irving and Charlotte's Kemba Walker.

The 76ers star finished fourth among East guards - also trailing Miami's Dwyane Wade after losing the fan vote tiebreaker.

Simmons' Philadelphia teammate Joel Embiid and Toronto's Kawhi Leonard filled out the East's starting five.

Reserves for the game being played in Charlotte on February 18 are selected by coaches and will be named in one week. James and Antetokounmpo will then select their teams under a new format introduced last season.

