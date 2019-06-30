Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen in poster, outside the Iranian Embassy in London
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen in poster, outside the Iranian Embassy in London Jonathan Brady
Politics

Nazanin, husband end dual hunger strikes

30th Jun 2019 3:48 PM

A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the BBC his wife had eaten some porridge with apple and banana.

Richard Ratcliffe said on Saturday he is "relieved because I wouldn't have wanted her to push it much longer".

He has ended his own hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London.

A dual British-Iranian citizen, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charitable Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 on charges of trying to topple the government while travelling with her toddler daughter in Iran.

The family has denied all the allegations.

Ratcliffe is leading a campaign to try to win his wife's release from prison. British officials are also calling for her release.

Iran's deputy foreign minister said last week that she will be required to serve her full five-year sentence, seemingly quashing hopes of an early release.

Ratcliffe renewed his attacks on Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson, who as foreign minister made the situation worse by telling parliament that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had trained journalists in Iran. Johnson later apologised for his remarks.

More Stories

editors picks hunger strike iran nazanin zaghari-ratcliffe protest

Top Stories

    OPINION: Immigration gap widens

    premium_icon OPINION: Immigration gap widens

    Opinion IT WOULD appear most of Australia's lefties are crying into their orange-frappe mochaccinos, and those on right are beating their chest in victory.

    One hospitalised after two vehicle crash

    premium_icon One hospitalised after two vehicle crash

    Health One person hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Bundy

    Surf warning for state’s southeast

    premium_icon Surf warning for state’s southeast

    Weather A hazardous surf warning has been issued across parts of the state

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards