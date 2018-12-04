Menu
NAVY TIE: The Australian Defence Vessel Cape Inscription has requested to use the Port of Bundaberg for civic events and ceremonies.
Navy push for Bundy Port link

Emma Reid
4th Dec 2018 3:06 PM
THE Australian Navy want to establish a relationship with the Bundaberg Regional Council and strengthen its ties to our community.

In today's Bundaberg Regional Council briefing meeting a spokesman said the Australian Defence Vessel Cape Inscription requested to use the Port of Bundaberg for civic events and ceremonies.

"Cape Inscription is a navy patrol boat which operates in northern and eastern coastal waters,” the spokesman said.

"They are wishing to establish a relationship with Bundaberg.”

Cape Inscription is one of the navy's principal contributions to the nation's fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement operations.

She works hand-in-hand with other government agencies as part of the Australian Border Force.

In the event of war they would be tasked to control the waters close to the Australian mainland.

The request would not come at a cost or disadvantage to the council.

"It is a ceremonial relationship that is traditional in the navy for them to have a relationship with a particular port,” the spokesman said.

Councillors will vote on this next week at its ordinary meeting.

bundaberg reginal council cape inscription port of bundaberg royal australian navy
