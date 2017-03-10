Navy boat pulling into Bundy port this weekend

JUST VISITING: ADV Cape Byron will be in the region this weekend.

BOAT watchers and Royal Australian Navy aficionados will be in for a surprise on Saturday when the ADV Cape Byron, an Australian Border Force Cape Class Patrol Boat, docks in at the Port of Bundaberg.

A Toll Remote Logistics spokesman today confirmed it was providing some "low-key" shore services for Cape Byron and making sure the boat got into the port okay.

The 58m vessel, which can reach top speeds of up to 26 knots, was built by Australian shipbuilder Austal and launched in 2014 from Fremantle, Western Australia.

It was part of a $350 million Federal Government investment in a new maritime patrol fleet.

The eight patrol boats were named after geographical capes in each Australian state and territory.

In July last year, ADV Cape Nelson members were treated to the sights of Bundaberg when they stopped at the Port of Bundaberg as part of a short logistics visit.

CAPE BYRON

Can undertake 28-day patrols

Able to sail 4000 nautical miles before needing to refuel

Designed to combat the full range of maritime security threats

Carries a larger crew

Enhanced capability to operate in higher sea states and more severe conditions

Identifies, tracks and intercepts threats in the maritime domain and gathers intelligence and stores evidence

Able to launch two tender response vessels at the same time