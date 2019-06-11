Navigating nurses into the right direction

A-TEAM: Fiona Sewell, Peta Thompson, Di Gee, Naomea Caville and Kristen James look forward to seeing an expanded Nurse Navigator program.

A-TEAM: Fiona Sewell, Peta Thompson, Di Gee, Naomea Caville and Kristen James look forward to seeing an expanded Nurse Navigator program. Rhylea Millar

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is looking to recruit specialised industry professionals to fill its expanded Nurse Navigators program.

Nurse navigators are employed to act as a support person for patients that are suffering from complex conditions and educate patients about self-care following discharge.

Chronic illness rates are increasing for the Wide Bay region, with a spike in respiratory issues, kidney disease, diabetes and disabilities.

The news comes after the health minister's recent budget announcement, where he confirmed additional funding to the WBHHS for this initiative.

Executive director of nursing and midwifery for the Wide Bay region, Fiona Sewell, believes these roles are necessary to maintain patient satisfaction.

"The Nurse Navigator program was introduced in 2015, as a government election commitment and across Queensland, up to 400 nurse navigators were implemented,” Ms Sewell said. "Within Wide Bay HHS, we've been promised 22 and at the moment, we have 13 of those Nurse Navigators implemented.”

The program focuses on providing patients with outstanding care, ongoing support and the best treatment outcome available.

"Nurse navigation is about supporting patients and their family and navigating them through the health services” Ms Sewell said. "In addition to knowing the systems, they also have the time to listen to the patient and understand the needs of the patient and then they can work in partnership with patient and their needs. "Ultimately they are improving patient outcomes and supporting the entire journey.”