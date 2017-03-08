Navara goes up in flames

CAR BLAZE: A Nissan Navara has been completely destroyed by fire after embers ignited the interior.

EMERGENCY services have responded to a car on fire at a private property at Branyan.

Fire crews were called to Ferny Dale Cres about 10.30am today after a Nissan Nivara went up in flames.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Bundaberg station officer Jonathan Blackly said a handyman doing some burning off on the property left his car doors open so he could listen to the radio when he left the fire unattended for a short period of time.

"Embers from the fire have travelled a short distance, probably only five metres, and have ignited the interior of the car,” he said.

"The vehicle was completely destroyed.”

Mr Blackly said it was a timely reminder to never leave a fire unattended, even for a short period.

"It doesn't take much for embers, even from a small fire, to be blown up and travel a short distance,” he said.

"Over a long distance embers will lose their heat but over a short distance they retain their heat and can ignite whatever they come into contact with.”

No one was injured in the blaze and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.