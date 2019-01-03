Nature's resilience shines month on from fires

THE AFTERMATH: A look through the lens with Tracy Olive (inset) on her recent trip to Deepwater.

THE AFTERMATH: A look through the lens with Tracy Olive (inset) on her recent trip to Deepwater. Tracy Olive

TOMORROW marks a month since the evacuated residents of Deepwater were allowed back to their homes in the wake of the horrific fires which broke out last year.

November 24 is a date which will remain scorched in the history books for many years to come as it marked the beginning of a week of unprecedented fires and heat conditions.

The fire in the Deepwater area, which was temporarily dubbed a disaster zone, was fought by a mammoth effort from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, local rural fire crews and interstate fire fighters alike.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Local photographer Tracy Olive recently made a trip to the area. Here she tells of her visit to the area formerly ravished by fire:

"It's been a month now since the fire raged across the land.

John and I decided to take a drive and see what all the fuss was across the other side of our Baffle Creek.

John is 80 this year and Deepwater was where his German family migrated and lived in Australia.

SITTING BY THE CREEK: John and his dog Lulu on the jetty at Baffle Creek Tracy Olive

We entered where the fire had been and looked in awe at the tops of the tallest trees where they were all blackened from the intense heat that had burnt them bare.

What little of the leaves that were left had fallen on to the forest floor and in amongst the the blackened remains life has returned. Our resilient Aussie bush was regenerating and fresh new green shoots are racing towards the light.

The kangaroos have returned to graze on these sweet treats.

As we continued into the park the amazing job of the firefighters was evident.

Containment lines had sometimes been broken and on both sides the blackened skeletons of the trees was all that could be seen.

But in many places the battle was a success and from above this can be seen.

The roads become a line drawn in the landscape to separate the black and the green.

John's family farmed in this area in these arid harsh conditions. They produced milk and butter, Goanna oil and lived mostly from the land.

They fished and caught crabs in the creek and explored the bush with intuition and a couple of pots of tea.

He spoke to me all day of the adventures that he had had with his brother and of the hard work they all did to survive.

The fire was devastating to some and many animals have no doubt perished but with the next dose of rain more growth will come and life will continue."

To see more of Ms Olive's photos from Deepwater visit the online story at www.news-mail.com.au.

Keep up to date with all of Ms Olive's travels and photographs follow her Instagram @tracyolive. And if you've got photos to share, email

editorial@news-mail.com.au.