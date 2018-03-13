Nature park is about to change

CHANGE COMING: Friends of Baldwin president Don Lynch at the entrance to the Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park.

WOULD you like to have a say about the future of one of the region's most highly regarded nature parks?

Now is your chance, as consultation has opened for community feedback on the management of Baldwin Swamp.

Bundaberg Regional Council is seeking comments on the future of the wetlands, which may include installation of CCTV to improve safety.

The consultation is part of a land management plan process which is guided by the Department of Natural Resources.

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the council had incorporated a number of suggestions into the draft management plan with an intention to continue to promote the area for bushwalking, birdwatching and other nature-based recreation.

"We've been listening to ideas from the community and intend to reduce the amount of mowing to provide a better environment for native wildlife such as ground dwelling birds and frogs,” Cr Trevor said.

"The walkway and access areas will continue to be maintained to a high standard to ensure residents and visitors can enjoy this slice of paradise tucked within the Bundaberg City area.

"Council also intends to install cameras within the nature park area to help improve public safety, provide better facilities for visitors and manage the lagoons more effectively.”

The Friends of Baldwin group is on the committee and has welcomed the news of an upgrade.

President Don Lynch spoke with the NewsMail, saying the previous plan was out of date.

Mr Lynch said the area of the environmental park would move slightly and increase from 77.80ha to 78.59ha.

Several improvements are proposed, including: reducing the areas of mowing and slashing, to provide habitat for grass wrens and quails;

Planting more trees in bare areas and better management of ponds and lagoons;

Improvements to recreational zones and better facilities to attract more visitors to the area.

Cr Trevor said Baldwin Swamp had changed since 2003 when the last management plan was prepared.

The draft management plan, including maps, is available on the council's website under Community Consultation - have your say.

A hard copy can be posted on request.

Submissions will close on April 13.