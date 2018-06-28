Natural skincare range made in Bundy

IT'S the all-natural skin care brand that promotes eco-friendly ingredients which are lovingly blended - and it's created right here in Bundaberg.

BAREbyBauer is the brainchild of local couple Candice and Matthew Bauer and features a huge range of natural skin care and body products that boast no chemicals, no preservatives and absolutely nothing toxic.

Mrs Bauer, a registered nurse in Bundaberg, said she always had a passion for health and well-being and wanted to provide natural products to people at affordable prices.

"We have found the leading reason people don't choose natural products is due to the price, which is normally out of the average person's price bracket - but we are here to change that,” she said.

"Our products range from a deodorant paste, a repair balm - which has been our most popular so far - face mask, body oils, muscle relaxing oils, lip balms and more.”

Mrs Bauer said the business operated online and was officially launched about six weeks ago with the help of her husband.

"We create everything out of our home and then we sell everything online,” she said.

"Having my husband in this with me has been amazing, I honestly couldn't do it without him.

"He is also very passionate about health and wellness through my influence.

"I do more of the product creation, researching and blending ingredients while he is more of the website designer and brand creator.”

And although Mrs Bauer still works full time as a nurse, she said juggling her passion for skincare and natural products was not an issue.

"I am a very organised person,” she said.

"Because I am so passionate about it, it doesn't seem like much of a chore.”

Mrs Bauer said her products not only promoted all things good within the ingredients but the packaging was also great for the environment.

"The name BAREbyBauer stems from the fact that we have real ingredients in our products and we have nothing to hide,” she said.

"Bare means blended with love, Australian made and owned, real ingredients and eco friendly.

"Even our packaging is eco friendly- a lot of the products are in glass and aluminium tins so they can be recycled and reused.

"We are trying to minimise waste as well.”

To find out more about BAREbyBauer, visit the website www.barebybauer.com.au.