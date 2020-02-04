NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

National Party leader Barnaby Joyce joined Michelle Landry and Ken O'Dowd in Rockhampton to make an important announcement about the Rockhampton airport, 04/08/17. Photo: The morning Bulletin

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is hopeful the Nationals Party can get on with the job after today's leadership spill, but he says some members will "always have ambitions".

Michael McCormack has retained leadership of the Nationals Party, fending off a challenge from former leader Barnaby Joyce in what has been described as a tight vote.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud was voted as the Nationals Party deputy leader, to replace Bridget McKenzie who was forced to resign due to her role in the $100 million sports grant scandal.

There were three nominations for deputy leader: Mr Littleproud, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Lyne MP David Gillespie .

Mr O'Dowd said it would be inappropriate to reveal how he voted, given he is deputy whip and it was a secret ballot.

He said Mr McCormack had done a "sterling job under trying conditions".

"My job now is to make sure the party pulls together," he said.

"That's what everyone's desire is, to function as one unit with personalities swept aside.

"We all need to make an effort to do the right thing by our electorates and to never lose sight of why we were elected."

Asked if he thought all party members felt the same, he said Mr Joyce would "always have ambitions".

Ahead of the vote Mr Joyce said Mr McCormack had failed to deliver for regional Australians.

"Mr Morrison might talk about the quiet Australians but for us they are the near invisible Australians," he said.

"We have to make sure we are their champion and we go in to fight for them."

Meanwhile the resources portfolio is up for grabs after Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan resigned from the position to support Mr Joyce.

Mr O'Dowd said if given the chance he would throw his hat in the ring, but he said it would be a very sought after position.