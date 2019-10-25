Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Pauline obviously piggybacked off our work," Nationals MP David Gillespie says
Rural

Nats MP claims credit for new dairy rules

by Daniel McCulloch
25th Oct 2019 11:26 AM

A NATIONALS backbencher is confident new rules will free dairy farmers from slave-like conditions.

A dairy code of conduct due for imminent release will allow farmers to trade with more than one processor.

"They will no longer be economic serfs to one master," David Gillespie told AAP on Friday.

"It will give them a level playing field so they can contract fairly and get a better price."

The mandatory code will be released for consultation in coming days and take effect early next year.

An intervention from One Nation leader Pauline Hanson earlier this week pushed forward the implementation of the new industry code.

But Dr Gillespie, who holds the rural NSW electorate of Lyne, insisted he and his federal Nationals colleagues were to thank.

"Pauline obviously piggybacked off our work," he told AAP.

"Good luck to her for scoring a political point, but the main thing is that the mandatory code of conduct is ready to roll."

More Stories

Show More
dairy farmers david gillespie farmers nationals parliament

Top Stories

    ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    premium_icon ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    News The LNP carry on with its political battle for state government funding for Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

    FATIGUE FEARS: New report reveals issues for junior doctors

    premium_icon FATIGUE FEARS: New report reveals issues for junior doctors

    News Junior doctors are worried about fatigue causing mistakes at WBHHS

    Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    premium_icon Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    News Mr Bennett criticised the State Government’s handling of the termination

    Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    premium_icon Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    News Alpaca therapy is now available as a Yandaran farm offer the service to the...