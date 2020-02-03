Nationals MP focuses on debit card rollout

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Senator Anne Ruston when they discussed the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg last August.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Senator Anne Ruston when they discussed the Cashless Debit Card in Bundaberg last August.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said his key focus in the federal parliament will be supporting legislation to expand the Cashless Debit Card rollout.

Mr Pitt and Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd have returned to Canberra for the first parliamentary session of the year, in the midst of a leadership challenge against Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

Mr Pitt did not comment about Queensland MP Llew O’Brien’s motion calling for a spill in favour of Barnaby Joyce.

But Mr O’Dowd recognised the spill by saying he was not currently contesting for the deputy leadership position left vacant by Bridget McKenzie’s resignation.

He said the National Party had represented rural and regional Australia for 100 years.

“We will continue to advocate for these regions regardless of whom the leader may be,” he said.

“I am a proud Nationals member and will continue to stand by the party and its representatives.”

Mr Pitt responded to questions about what his priorities would be at the start of the parliamentary year, before the spill was reported by media.

His focus would be on the Cashless Debit Card, but he also wanted to concentrate on the delivery of the Hinkler Regional Deal, which was worth $173 million in federal funding to the electorate.

Mr Pitt also wanted to continue advocating for the State Government to replace or restore Paradise Dam to its full capacity.

But the CDC was the only issue that was likely to be raised in parliament, and Mr Pitt said there was further legislation being prepared.

The legislation aimed to expand the debit card into Northern Territory and Cape York, which was already on the similar Basics Card.

“This same legislation will also allow people in the Hinkler electorate to volunteer for the Cashless Debit Card,” Mr Pitt said.

“When Minister (Anne) Ruston visited Hinkler last year it was raised with her that currently, people cannot volunteer for the CDC.”

When Ms Ruston visited Bundaberg last August, she said she had positive feedback about the card.