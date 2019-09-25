Menu
An aerial photograph of Paradise Dam, which is currently at 75 per cent.
Nationals cry for dam support

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
25th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
THREE Federal LNP members including the deputy prime minister have together blasted the state government’s “petty politics”.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the state government needs to confirm if it plans to eventually restore Paradise Dam’s full capacity after the work is completed.

He accused the state government of stealing water, if it did intend to lower the dam permanently.

“If you stole 8ML from your neighbour, you’d be charged, but the State is stealing permanent water from our region and sending 80,000ML into the ocean.”

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd said that water security was necessary in order to increase the value of agriculture to $100 billion.

He urged the state government to help the LNP build dams and weirs.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack said the federal government had an authority group to identity water infrastructure initiatives.

