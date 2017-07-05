National Women in Sugar conference returns to Bundaberg

WOMEN IN SUGAR: Katrina Chapman, Pauline Nicholson, Stacey Watson, Marilyn Rasmussen, Sam and Anna Attard, Misty Hosking, Donna Cheshire, Margaret Doughty, Lyn Arnicar and Dianne Bailey meet to plan next year's national Women in Sugar conference, to be held in Bundaberg.

AFTER four years, the national Women in Sugar conference is coming back to the Rum City.

The Bundaberg girl gang met this week to begin planning the event where women in the industry gather to socialise and share ideas - and it's a chance to showcase the region, president Dianne Bailey said.

Women in Sugar is built on support and friendship as well as industry knowledge and community fundraising.

"Cane farming women are very hands on women, running a family and the farm finances quite often - and getting out on the tractor or the harvester if need be,” Stacey Watson said.

"We're a very skilled group of people.”

Lyn Arnicar said the group formed "when the industry was at its lowest, 17 years ago...It's grown from there.

"The women are (often) at home on the farm and don't get to mix a great deal with people in the same industry.

"It's a great friendship group. We look forward to meeting once month - or more often.”

The national Women in Sugar Conference is slated for May 2018. This year, about 100 delegates travelled to the Burdekin.

Women in Sugar Bundaberg meet on the first Tuesday of each month at Canegrowers on Bourbong St.

Phone 4151 2555 for details.