National watchdog eyes off council 'news site'

BUNDABERG Regional Council's "good news site" Bundaberg Now has again been placed under the microscope, with the website featuring on ABC's Media Watch program.

The episode, which aired on Monday night, follows an ABC Wide Bay investigative report into the site, which claims to only produce the "good news" of the region.

Media Watch Host, Paul Barry said site manager Michael Gorey had felt there was a gap left by shrinking regional newsrooms.

A recent post by Mr Gorey said he felt "as jobs are lost there are fewer reporters to cover community events. Important stories are no longer being told".

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey last week defended the initiative, telling ABC Wide Bay radio that it was "another format to ... get good news out to the community".

In the original ABC report and on the program, concerns regarding the transparency of the website, and the potential for content to be slanted were raised.

It was noted that only by looking at the "about" section at the bottom of the website's home page was it revealed the site is run by Bundaberg Regional Council media staffers.

And while Mr Barry said there was nothing wrong with local councils spreading the good news, it could be a cause for concern if it weakened local media's ability to hold power to account.

It was reported that since the site's launch, it had become harder to obtain answers to questions put to council. Council has denied this claim.

Media Watch quoted NewsMail editor Adam Wratten's opinion piece last week, in which he said he didn't see why council wasn't open in telling readers and the public the site's content was produced in-house.

Newscorp Executive Editor of Digital, Bryce Johns said an imbalance of coverage, slanted to show only one side of the story, could result in a further blow to regional journalism.

"The irony in that is the very people who are lamenting the loss of regional journalism are doing their best to destroy it," Mr Johns said.

Bundaberg Now is not the first council-run "news" site, with the city of Ipswich boasting Ipswich First as a resource for council news.

It was noted that negative stories involving shamed former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale and his two-year jail sentence for extortion charges would not be published there.

Bundaberg Now last week reported they had set a new record for website traffic, with 37,730 visits in July. To view Media Watch's episode from July 5, head to https://ab.co/2sY6ViJ.