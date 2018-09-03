National spirit flies high among Bundy students on flag day

IT was a case of small hands engaged in a meaningful task when two students from Gooburrum State Primary School lent helping hands to raise the Australian flag in a special ceremony in Buss Park this morning.

As part of Australian National Flag Day, Year 6 students Toby Houston and April Kitchen joined with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey to hoist our nation's flag.

Cr Dempsey said the annual celebration honoured the first time the flag was flown over the dome of the Exhibition Building in Melbourne on 3 September, 1901.

On this day Australia's first Prime Minister, Sir Edmund Barton, announced the winners of a competition to design a national flag for Australia. "Today is a fantastic opportunity for not only our community, but all Australians, to get together to celebrate the history that surrounds the Australian flag,” Cr Dempsey said.

"What a treat it is to have two wonderful students from Gooburrum State Primary School to share in this very proud moment.”

Gooburrum State Primary School captains Toby and April were chosen after they were nominated by their school and selected from a Bundaberg Regional Council draw.

The duo said they were proud to be chosen to raise the flag at Buss Park.

"To me, the Australian flag means freedom and mateship which comes from those who fought in the war so all Australians could be together,” April said.

"The Australian Flag gives me a sense of great pride as it shows our heritage with the Union Jack, where we are with the Southern Cross and our Federation with the Commonwealth star,” Toby said.