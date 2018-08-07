NATIONAL REPORT: Bundy property market on the rise

BUNDABERG'S property market is on the uplift, a national report says.

The latest Hotspotting Price Predictor Index report, released yesterday, identified a number of suburbs classified as rising steadily or consistent.

The winter 2018 survey analysed the performance of suburbs across the country basing classifications on sales activity.

Hotspotting founder Terry Ryder said regional Queensland property markets were becoming stronger, with some out-performing Brisbane.

"Regional areas are out-performing their capital cities in the eastern states,” Mr Ryder said. "Because you pay much lower prices than capital cities, you are getting much better rental returns and if you are buying in the right regional areas you have got good prospects for capital growth.

"Locations showing encouraging signs of uplift include Bundaberg and the Southern Downs towns of Warwick and Stanthorpe.”

The report highlighted the performances of Bargara, Burnett Heads, and Avenell Heights as well as the broader region.

Bundaberg was categorised as "consistent” - with buyers able to snap up property at a median price of $235,000.

Those seeking a change of lifestyle, or to invest in property expected to increase in value should keep an eye on Bargara and Burnett Heads. The beach side suburbs were both slotted in the "rising steadily” category, with properties currently fetching median prices of $385,000 and $285,000 respectively.

Avenell Heights was the third Bundaberg suburb identified. It was listed as consistent with a median house price of $250,000.

Remax Precision Bundaberg owner Scott Mackey said Bundaberg and the surrounding suburbs had significant appeal.

"We're definitely seeing those areas on the back-end of infrastructure, a lot of people waiting to see about the development of the Bargara Jewel,” Mr Mackey said.

"People know that will push up long-term rentals and sales.

"For Avenell Heights, it is one of the highest and driest suburbs with sizable homes. So people are opting to buy those houses and renovate them.”

REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan said residential areas like Avenell Heights were the "eye of life in Bundaberg”, and were close to amenities like shopping centres, medical centres and schools. "It is a very established neighbourhood and a good entry level into the market, and a great residential area as well,” Ms Allan said.