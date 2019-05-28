Menu
National Party furious at reshuffle result, Anthony Albanese refuses to publicly back Adani
Politics

Albo won't back Adani: Nats' reshuffle anger

by Staff writer,AAP
28th May 2019 8:54 AM
ANTHONY Albanese has refused to voice support for the controversial Adani coalmine, instead questioning the "economics" of the project ahead of his Queensland trip today.

The Australian reports Mr Albanese said yesterday that he would "respect the process" of the $2 billion Carmichael mine, but did not endorse jobs for central Queensland. 

"There is the other issue with regard to Adani, and indeed to the whole issue of the Galilee coal basin, the issue of the economics of it, the basic cost-benefit ratios," Mr Albanese said.

"One of the things, for example, that was put forward, was that it should receive a subsidised railway line. No, I didn't support subsidisin­g a railway line for a private­-sector operation."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk recently ramped up her support for Adani, demanding an approval timeline which has now established a June 13 deadline. 

Meanwhile, National Party MPs are furious at their leader Michael McCormack after the party lost out during the recent cabinet reshuffle, according to The Australian

The party failed to pick up an extra portfolio during the process, and the key agricultural portfolio was divided between two ministers. They now have four cabinet ministers after having five before the election. 

And new and re-elected Liberals are preparing to meet for the first partyroom meeting since the coalition's stunning election victory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will lead Tuesday's meeting in Canberra to congratulate his team and begin work on their third term of government. Mr Morrison's new ministry will be sworn in on Wednesday, the same day as his refreshed cabinet is set to meet.

