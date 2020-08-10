National park closed as firey’s battle wildfire

Campers have been forced to cancel their plans due to a wildfire burning through Mount Walsh National Park. File Photo.

MOUNT Walsh National Park is partially closed due to a wildfire, which started burning in the area yesterday (August 6).

According to a Department of Environment and Science (DES) spokeswoman, investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

All bush walking and camping has been temporarily closed until declared safe.

Another alert regarding the status of the fire will be issued on August 10.

Area's that have been closed include the Summit and Harry Frauca Walking trails, as well as all bush camping and wilderness bushwalking

According to the DES, all permits for closed areas are suspended for the duration of the closure.

Commercial tour operators and other permit or agreement holders are also not permitted to enter closed areas.

The Mount Walsh Day Use area and Waterfall Creek Rockpools walk currently remain open to the public, however visitors will need to monitor for changing conditions.

To apply for a camping permit refund, visit www.qld.gov.au/camping.