Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An estimated 2.3 million workers are on minimum wage.
An estimated 2.3 million workers are on minimum wage.
News

2.3 million workers to get pay rise

by Frank Chung
1st Jun 2018 11:50 AM

AUSTRALIA'S lowest paid workers will receive a 3.5 per cent pay increase.

From July 1, the national minimum wage will increase by $24.30 per week to $719.20, or $18.93 an hour, the Fair Work Commission has ruled in its 2017-18 Annual Wage Review. The current national minimum wage is $18.29 per hour or $694.90 per 38-hour week.

The casual loading will remain at 25 per cent. An estimated 2.3 million workers are on the minimum wage, or about 22.7 per cent of all employees.

"The panel's decision will also affect employees paid close to the national minimum wage rate and modern award rates and whose pay is set by a collective agreement which is linked to the outcome of the review," the commission said in its decision.

"The assessment of the needs of the low paid requires an examination of the extent to which low-paid workers are able to purchase the essentials for a decent standard of living and to engage in community life, assessed in the context of contemporary norms. The risk of poverty is also relevant in addressing the needs of the low paid."

The Australian Council of Trade Unions had been pushing for a $50 a week rise to $744.90, equivalent to 7.2 per cent.

More to come.

Related Items

affordability cost of living editors picks general-seniors-news increase july 1 national minimum wage personal finance

Top Stories

    $22M PROJECT: Fifty-year makeover starts for substation

    premium_icon $22M PROJECT: Fifty-year makeover starts for substation

    News GIN GIN'S ageing substation is to be revitalised as it hits its half-century, with work on a three-year rebuild now underway.

    Couple take out mortgage to pay for shot dog's $15k vet bill

    premium_icon Couple take out mortgage to pay for shot dog's $15k vet bill

    Offbeat Bundy region pair delighted Kelpie can go home

    • 1st Jun 2018 1:23 PM
    Advertisement: New Bundy fitness craze set to be Smash HIIT

    Advertisement: New Bundy fitness craze set to be Smash HIIT

    Health Focus on fitness with new program

    • 1st Jun 2018 12:17 PM
    AVO GO: Robots picking path to Bundy farm trials

    premium_icon AVO GO: Robots picking path to Bundy farm trials

    News 'We'd certainly look at trialling the new technology'

    Local Partners