National holiday chain puts its faith in Woodgate

NEW OWNERS: Woodgate Beach Tourist Park has been bought by NRMA Parks and Resorts, an Australia-wide holiday chain.

WOODGATE'S reputation as an idyll holiday destination has been bolstered after the acquisition of the area's tourist park by NRMA Parks and Resorts.

The Australia-wide chain is now the country's second largest investor in holiday parks and its purchase of Woodgate Beach Tourist Park takes its portfolio of properties to 38.

The Woodgate tourist park will be a jewel in their crown, with ocean frontage on the Esplanade and just a 40-minute drive from Bundaberg.

It offers a range of accommodation options for holidaymakers, including 20 cabins and 140 powered sites, making it one of the largest park facilities in the region.

On site there is also the Serenity Cove Cafe, a convenience store, two amenities blocks, laundry facilities, camp kitchen, free electric barbecues, two dump points and free WiFi.

Tourists are drawn to the area for its 16km of white sandy beaches and 20ha of national park - not to mention the easy way of life.

Six years ago, Woodgate's population was hovering around the 1000 mark, making it the perfect spot for a laid-back holiday.

NRMA Parks and Resorts CEO Paul Davies said the Woodgate tourist park was one of Australia's hidden treasures, located along some of the country's most remarkable beach front.

"The NRMA's strategy of investing in Australia's domestic tourism industry is best encapsulated by this acquisition - we want to open this great county up to as many families and holidaymakers as possible because Australia is full of hidden treasures just like Woodgate Beach,” Mr Davies said.

"The park's unique position makes it one of the most popular destinations and its location alongside the small Woodgate beachside community is ideal for families or couples wanting to unwind and relax.

"The NRMA is committed to investing in these local communities and we know that for every dollar spent at holiday parks like Woodgate Beach, $1.38 is invested in the local economy by visitors to the park.”